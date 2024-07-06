Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 433 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 14.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 166,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Flowserve by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Flowserve Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.49.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

