Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 53 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $386.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $391.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.40.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.