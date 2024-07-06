Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 67 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Lancaster Colony worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,503,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,157,000 after buying an additional 86,994 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after buying an additional 112,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.8 %

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $189.01 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $215.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.93 and a 200-day moving average of $188.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

