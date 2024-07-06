Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 933 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,763 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Antero Resources worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.05 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at $34,807,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

