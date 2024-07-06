Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases Shares of 513,228 NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 513,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $37,539,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VYX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.64. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $862.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.00 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. Analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

