Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,398,000 after buying an additional 659,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after purchasing an additional 689,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,860,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,315,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 46,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,308,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

