Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 39.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,463 shares of company stock worth $274,064 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

