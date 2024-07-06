Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,696,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 12,032.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 182,171 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $20,675,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,733,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.58. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $134.56.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

