Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,462 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HP were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in HP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in HP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in HP by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HP by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

