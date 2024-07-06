Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THG. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.3 %

THG stock opened at $123.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.16. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

