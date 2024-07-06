Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 234,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 83,684 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR opened at $63.24 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

