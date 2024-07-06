Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after buying an additional 529,309 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 316,172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,169.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,674,000 after buying an additional 289,885 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,623,000 after buying an additional 270,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of QRVO opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -162.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

