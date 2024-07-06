Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,365 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STT opened at $73.72 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

