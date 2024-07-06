Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 140 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in RH were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth $38,736,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,256,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $238.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.22. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.42.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RH. TD Cowen lowered their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.46.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

