Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,135 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of MGIC Investment worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 249.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

