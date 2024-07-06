Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 62,971 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,971 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of LiveRamp worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5,308.7% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 732,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,546,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after purchasing an additional 296,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 659,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after purchasing an additional 251,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAMP. Benchmark boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

RAMP opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.18 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

