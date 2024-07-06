Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 78 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $208.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

