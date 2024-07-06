Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,742 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $294.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $302.41.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,980 shares of company stock valued at $37,712,646 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

