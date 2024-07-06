RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RFIL

RF Industries Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of RFIL opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.00.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.28 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.