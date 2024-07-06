River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.40

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.40 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 49.40 ($0.62). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.62), with a volume of 1,318,314 shares changing hands.
River and Mercantile Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £42.40 million and a P/E ratio of -22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.40.
River and Mercantile Group Company Profile
River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.
