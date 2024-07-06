Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %
Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
