Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

