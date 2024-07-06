Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $2.05 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 70.5% in the first quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

