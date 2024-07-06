Roxgold (CVE:ROG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.33

Roxgold Inc. (CVE:ROG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as high as C$1.40. Roxgold shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 282,383 shares changing hands.
Roxgold Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.33.
Roxgold Company Profile
Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Roxgold
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.