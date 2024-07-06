Royal Bank of Canada Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$46.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.70.

Get Aritzia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATZ

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$39.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.72. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Insiders have sold 185,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.