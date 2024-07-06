Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.20

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.20 and traded as low as $9.20. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 62,557 shares traded.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,160,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,463,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 286,476 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.