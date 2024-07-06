Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.20

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.20 and traded as low as $9.20. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 62,557 shares traded.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
