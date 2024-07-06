RTX (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of RTX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RTX by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

