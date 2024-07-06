Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) Shares Down 4.3%

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as 1.32 and last traded at 1.32. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.38.
Rural Funds Group Trading Down 4.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.36.
About Rural Funds Group
Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rural Funds Group
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.