Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in R. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 62.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.86.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $122.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.46 and a 52 week high of $128.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,523,943.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,523,943.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,140.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

