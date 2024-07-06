Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

R has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.86.

R stock opened at $122.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.42. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $82.46 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,523,943.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,523,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,140.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 62.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

