Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $805.76

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 805.76 ($10.19) and traded as low as GBX 760.50 ($9.62). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 791 ($10.01), with a volume of 473,582 shares changing hands.

Safestore Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 826.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 805.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Safestore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,370.79%.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

