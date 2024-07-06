Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. 45,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 34,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Save Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $724,257.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.18.

About Save Foods

(Get Free Report)

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.