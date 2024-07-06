Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRRK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRRK opened at $7.74 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of $617.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

