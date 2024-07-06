Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 179.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 208,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,281. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

