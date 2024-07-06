Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Myecfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $24.05 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

