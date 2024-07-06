Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,468 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.26. 2,199,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

