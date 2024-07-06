Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $39.26. 2,199,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

