Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $77.09. 244,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,029. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

