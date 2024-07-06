Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Insider Buys £10,727,500 in Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Dan Wright purchased 613,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,750 ($22.14) per share, with a total value of £10,727,500 ($13,568,808.50).

Science in Sport Stock Up 5.6 %

LON SIS opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.24) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.79 million, a PE ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.49. Science in Sport plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.90 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

