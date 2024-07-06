Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Insider Buys £10,727,500 in Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Dan Wright purchased 613,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,750 ($22.14) per share, with a total value of £10,727,500 ($13,568,808.50).
Science in Sport Stock Up 5.6 %
LON SIS opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.24) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.79 million, a PE ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.49. Science in Sport plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.90 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
