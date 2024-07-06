Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $73.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get SEA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SEA

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,438.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. SEA has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SEA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of SEA by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

(Get Free Report

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.