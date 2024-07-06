SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

XOM stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,630,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,680,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

