SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ SEAC opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.34.
About SeaChange International
