Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.52

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.52 and traded as low as $22.24. Sekisui House shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 31,513 shares traded.

Sekisui House Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.68.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

