Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.13

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.83. Sensus Healthcare shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 63,240 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, Director John Heinrich sold 15,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $95,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

