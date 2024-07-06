Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,243,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,698,000 after buying an additional 417,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 91,272 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,511,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 393,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,333,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 109,732 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $835.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.21. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $9.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SVC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

