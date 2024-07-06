Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $99.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.22.

SHAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

