Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.44

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.44. Sharp shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 4,319 shares changing hands.

Sharp Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sharp Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

