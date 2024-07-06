Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.07

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.07 and traded as low as $19.63. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 491,221 shares.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.22.
Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shin-Etsu Chemical
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.