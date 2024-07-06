Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and traded as low as $5.04. Sino Land shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 11,314 shares traded.

Sino Land Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

About Sino Land

(Get Free Report)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.