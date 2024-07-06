SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKM. Nomura Securities raised shares of SK Telecom from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura raised shares of SK Telecom from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SKM

SK Telecom Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SKM opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. SK Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, analysts forecast that SK Telecom will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 7.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 9.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 95,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.