Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKWD shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $120,611.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,801.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $120,611.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,801.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after buying an additional 790,826 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,393,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.62. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

