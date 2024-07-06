Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKWD shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after buying an additional 790,826 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,393,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.62. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.